Mother-of-three is first person jailed for coughing on garda during coronavirus pandemic

Patrick O'Connell

THIS is the mother-of-three who this week became the first person in the country to be jailed for coughing in the face of a garda during the Covid-19 outbreak.

As gardai across the country have come under sustained spitting and coughing attacks during the pandemic, officers and the courts have launched a major crackdown with calls for a zero-tolerance approach to such behaviour.

On Wednesday 34-year-old Rachel Conway became the first person to be jailed in connection with, what she admitted, was an “absolutely horrendous” assault when Judge Kevin Kilrane jailed her for 28 days at a special sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.