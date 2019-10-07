Mother of teen who tried to murder woman by slashing her throat apologises to victim in court

THE MOTHER of a teenager who attempted to murder a woman he met online has apologised to the victim, both on behalf of her son and her family, saying they are in awe of her "incredible strength, courage, grace and dignity" .

The woman told the Central Criminal Court that her son was sorry for what he had done, and his entire family were so sorry for her hurt and distress.

The woman also said her son was just 13 when he started hearing voices in his head "torturing" him to hurt himself or another.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, is now 17.

He previously pleaded guilty to attempting to murder Stephanie Ng on December 23, 2017 at Sea Front, Queen’s Road, Dún Laoghaire.

He had met his then 25-year-old victim on the Whisper social media app, where he had pretended to be 19.

The boy tried to kill her during their first face-to-face meeting, after suggesting they take a selfie by the water’s edge. There, he grabbed her from behind and choked her to unconsciousness before slashing her neck with a knife.

Gardaí later found a book of drawings in his bedroom, containing a sketch of someone being cut up with a knife. The words, ‘serial killer’, had been written on another page.

His victim previously gave evidence of taking what she thought was her last breath, as the teenager tried to "choke the life" out of her before leaving her for dead. She later felt that he was frustrated with himself for not having killed her.

In July, a UK-based consultant forensic psychiatrist, Dr Richard Church, gave evidence that the teenager had unsupervised access to extreme pornography from a young age, unknown contact with the dark web and posed a "potentially-fatal" risk to others.

The Central Criminal Court also heard the boy's parents were of the view that the anti-depressant their son was taking was relevant to why he had committed the offence.

This afternoon, the teenager's mother apologised to the victim, both on behalf of her son and her family, saying they were in awe of the woman's "incredible strength, courage, grace and dignity".

The woman said she would "do anything" for this not to have happened, and she prayed for the victim.

Her son was "horrified" at what he had done, and lived every day with the remorse, the court heard.

The woman said her son was 13 when he became unwell, and started hearing voices in his head telling him to hurt himself or someone else.

Her son begged for help, withdrew into himself, stopped eating and was clinically anorexic.

They attended the teen's GP and he was referred to a psychologist and later a psychiatrist, who said that urgent in-patient care was needed.

He took an overdose, and he later tried to hang himself as "he couldn't bear the thought" of what he might do.

The woman said that for the three months before this incident she or her husband slept with their son, and someone was with him at all times.

"Those days were terrible", she said, adding that they were on edge, "waiting, knowing that something terrible could happen".

The court heard the teenager was put on Prozac.

Her son was, by nature, very gentle and had "no history of violence" before he took Prozac. however, he became very agitated and his legs were jigging constantly.

The teenager's dose of Prozac was increased to six times the original dose. He was "restless", his mood was very high and he wasn't sleeping.

Prozac raised his mood, but looking back, it was by too much, the woman said.

The boy's mother said her son left the house for a few hours on December 23, 2017 and when he returned his mood was still high.

On Christmas Day, the family was opening their Christmas presents when gardaí arrived. Her son asked a garda: "Is this about the Chinese girl" and told them he'd thrown the knife in the ocean, the court heard.

The woman said her son was now in Oberstown and was on anti-psychotic medication. He had "returned to the gentle child we'd known", she said. The voices had gone and there had been no further violent incidents. He had completed his Junior Certificate and was interested in art and woodwork.

The woman said her son was no longer tortured by the voices in his head, but was horrified and tortured by what he had done, and had self-harmed.

She said she wished that a bed had been found for her son. She wished that the dose of Prozac had not been increased. She wished that her son had been given anti-psychotic medication sooner.

Again, she apologised to the victim, saying her son was very sorry.

Prosecution counsel Paul Burns SC asked the court to note the boy's mother was not a medical expert.

Defence counsel Patrick Gageby SC asked the court to take into account, in mitigation, that the defendant had no previous convictions, had pleaded guilty at an early stage and had made admissions.

Mr Gageby also said the defendant came from a close and loving family, and there was no suggestion of any criminal or abusive behaviour or the abuse of drink or drugs.

"There was nothing in the environment that would indicate the hallmarks that be can found in other cases", Mr Gageby said.

Mr Justice Michael White said he wanted "some time to reflect" and he adjourned sentencing until November 4.

