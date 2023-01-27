| 1.3°C Dublin

Mother of one punched garda in stomach during arrest

Eimear Cotter

A mother of one punched a garda in the stomach while she was being arrested , a court heard.

Georgina Murphy (31) was very sorry for her behaviour and had repeatedly apologised to gardaí for it, her solicitor said.

