Prosecutors have been granted more time to prepare evidence for the trial of a mother­-of-one accused of organising prostitution, money laundering and brothel-keeping in Dublin.

Nicolina Velic (25) who is originally from Romania but lives at Abbot Court, Cualanor, Dun Laoghaire, was arrested as part of an investigation by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

Judge Brian O’Shea ordered her to appear again at Dublin District Court on March 18 for a book of evidence to be served.

She was earlier charged with multiple offences.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Lambe told Judge O’Shea that Ms Velic was accused of organising prostitution, brothel keeping at a number of locations, money laundering in relation to crime proceeds, and using false instruments.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment in the circuit court.

Strict bail conditions have been imposed.

The accused, who has not yet indicated how she will plead, was warned she must not have any contact with witnesses or potential witnesses. She has to sign on three days a week at Dun Laoghaire Garda station and reside at her current address. She also had to hand over her passport.

Ms Velic, who is on social welfare, must remain contactable at all times.

Her solicitor, Tracy Horan, said the case followed a “huge investigation” which spans multiple properties.

Her partner, Hani Ali Showky (44) also with an address at Abbot Court, Cualanor, Dun Laoghaire, is in custody on remand charged with 85 connected offences. He is accused of offences for organising prostitution, brothel-keeping at a number of locations, money laundering and using false instruments.

Mr Showky, an Egyptian national, has lived in Ireland for 10 years.

Online Editors