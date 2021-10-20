Mother-of-one (31) brought drugs to jail after ‘threat to brother’

A WOMAN caught smuggling more than 100 Xanax tablets into prison claimed she had been warned that her inmate brother would have his throat slit if she refused.

Paula Melia (31) brought the drugs into Mountjoy during a visit after a man approached her with the package at a nearby bus stop and made the threat, a court heard.

Judge Bryan Smyth gave her a six-month suspended sentence.

Melia, a mother-of-one with an address at Shancastle Drive, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to bringing drugs into prison.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened on May 22, 2019.

Melia was in the visitors’ section at Mountjoy at 11.20am when she was stopped.

She removed a package that she had hidden on her person and handed it over.

It contained 109 tablets with a value of €218.

She said “I’m guilty of bringing the drugs into prison but not intentionally”.

She declined legal representation when detained and made admissions, the court heard.

She told gardaí a man had approached her and threatened to slit her brother’s throat if the drugs were not brought into prison.

Melia had previous convictions for driving offences.

She had got the bus to Mountjoy where her brother was serving a sentence and when she got there, a man handed her the package, her solicitor said.

The man told her “if you don’t bring this in, your brother is going to be cut open inside,” he told the court.

The accused had met the case as fairly as she could, he said.

He asked the judge to order a probation report, saying it might be of some assistance, but he did not think there were any underlying issues.

Judge Smyth said he took the view that offences of this nature warranted custodial sentences.

However, he suspended the six-month sentence for a year, on condition that Melia keeps the peace and is of good behaviour.