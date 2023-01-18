| 3.8°C Dublin

Close

Mother of man who died following assault ‘disgusted’ after witnesses fail to show up for inquest

Vincent Maher (29) Expand

Close

Vincent Maher (29)

Vincent Maher (29)

Vincent Maher (29)

Seán McCárthaigh

The mother of a Dublin man who was fatally assaulted in his apartment has said it is “disgusting” that a large number of witnesses failed to show up to give evidence at his inquest.

Vincent Maher (29), died from injuries sustained in a violent assault which is believed to have taken place during a party in his home in Springmount Apartments on Wellmount Road, Finglas in the early hours of January 11, 2014.

Most Watched

Privacy