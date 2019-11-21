Mother left her three young children alone in house and locked in darkened bedrooms

A young mother yesterday pleaded guilty before Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court to three counts of child cruelty.

Each of the charges arose from an incident at a Cork house in August, last year.

Three children aged between two and seven were found at the property. The court heard that, on entering the property, a garda discovered the three young children in a distressed condition. They had been locked in, and were unable to get out of their bedrooms.

In one room, the garda discovered a potty filled with urine. There were no lights turned on in either of the two bedrooms.

Judge Kelleher adjourned sentencing until tomorrow to allow him to read a number of expert reports on the matter.

The court was told that gardaí went to check on the welfare of children at an address in Cork in the early hours of August 5, 2018.

Garda Pat Buckley knocked on the door - but there was no answer. However, he heard noise from inside the property in response to his repeated knocks on the door.

As he listened, he could hear children inside the house crying out for their mother and pleading for help.

He proceeded to force his way into the property, after realising from the children that they were locked into rooms, and could not open the front door to allow him access to the house. Having forced his way into the house, the garda followed the sounds of the crying children to two bedrooms.

Two children were found locked in one bedroom. A third child was locked in a second bedroom.

Both bedroom doors had been secured from the outside with latches. There was no adult present at the property.

The children were repeatedly calling out for their mother, the court was told.

It was alleged that the mother had left the children on their own, while she had travelled to a friend's house in another part of Cork.

Concern over the children's welfare had been raised when the woman was detained at a Cork garda station on suspicion of driving while over the alcohol limit.

Defence solicitor Eugene Murphy said extensive expert reports were conducted on the matter and these would be of benefit to the court.

He said they outlined how the woman had addressed a number of personal issues and had managed to turn her life around.

Judge Kelleher told the court that he wanted to carefully study the reports involved, before dealing with sentencing. However, he said it was a matter of concern that the defendant involved had a previous conviction for child cruelty.

The three counts involved a charge that the woman wilfully neglected a named child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering to their health or to seriously affect their well-being.

The mother will be sentenced before Cork District Court tomorrow. She cannot be named, and the address of the house involved cannot be revealed to protect the three children involved.

