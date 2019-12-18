A 30-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted in her Co Wicklow home has died in hospital.

Mother dies after alleged assault in her home

Mother-of-one Nadine Lott died around 6pm yesterday in St Vincent's Hospital where she had been in a critical condition since Saturday morning.

On Monday, a Dublin man replied "sorry" after being charged with assault causing serious harm to the mother of his child in Arklow over the weekend.

Daniel Murtagh (32) appeared in court in relation to the alleged assault of Ms Lott on Saturday morning.

Ms Lott had been in a critical condition following the incident at her home in St Mary's Court, Arklow, at around 4am.

The accused (32), of Melrose Grove, Clondalkin, appeared in Bray District Court on Monday where he was remanded in custody.

Support

A candlelight vigil was held for the tragic mother in her hometown on Monday night, which was attended by hundreds of people.

Locals flooded on to social media to show their support for Ms Lott and her family.

In court on Monday, Detective Garda Darren Mulhall, of Arklow garda station, gave evidence of arresting Mr Murtagh at 1.40pm for the purpose of charging him under Section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Det Gda Mulhall objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charge.

Judge David Kennedy refused bail and remanded Mr Murtagh in custody.

Free legal aid was granted and Mr Murtagh will appear before the district court again on Thursday.

Following the alleged assault Mr Murtagh was involved in a single-vehicle road crash near Laragh, Co Wicklow.

