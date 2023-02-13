Mother ‘devastated’ over son’s safety order breaches

A woman forced to go to court after her son repeatedly contravened a safety order has said she was in a place “that no mother ever wants to be”.
The mother-of-four said she was devastated at having to go to court, but it “had to be done” so her son could get the help he badly needs.
She the comments in a victim impact statement before Blanchardstown District Court after her 24-year-old son admitted three breaches of a safety order, on August 28, 2022, November 29, 2022 and February 8, 2023.
Sergeant Maria Callaghan said that on each occasion the defendant was very aggressive, and put his mother in fear.
In July 2022, the defendant admitted 11 safety order breaches. He received a 10-month sentence but had appealed that sentence, the court heard.
Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said his client was not proud of his behaviour. The defendant had difficulties with drink and drugs, Mr Fleming said.
The defendant’s mother said she had given her son loads of chances, but he had not taken them.
He had been accepted into Coolmine, but had been unable to meet the pre-entry requirements as he had not been able to give a clean urine sample. The woman said she did not want to be in court, giving evidence against her son, but it “had to be done”.
Judge Ciaran Liddy imposed a nine-month sentence with three months suspended for six months.