A woman believed her ex-husband had taken their children swimming when he texted her to say they were in another country and would not be back, a court has heard.

Mother believed ex-husband had taken children swimming when he texted her to say they would not be back - court hears

The man (45) abducted his children and kept them out of Ireland, away from their mother, for four years.

Sergeant Ian Lambe said the man and woman had been having marriage difficulties at the time. He told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that over the years gardaí and various services had been in contact with the man trying to find an amicable way to return the children.

The man pleaded guilty to four charges of taking his children out of the country without consent at Dublin Airport on November 8, 2014.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his children's identities, has no previous convictions.

Sgt Lambe told Fionnuala O'Sullivan BL, prosecuting, that in October 2018 the children's mother contacted him to say her ex-husband would be returning with them to Ireland. He said the man met with him voluntarily the day after arriving back to Ireland. He said the children, who are now aged from eight to 15 years, have been returned to their mother.

The mother and children did not wish to make victim impact statements. The maximum penalty for the offence is seven years on each charge, the court heard.

The sergeant agreed with lawyers for the man that he has been “extremely anxious” about the matter. Sgt Lambe agreed that the situation went too far while the man was abroad and he couldn't turn the clock back.

Sgt Lambe further agreed that the man has since had no contact with his children, apart from a phone call with his son for a birthday.

He added that he did not think the man would come to garda attention in future.

Judge Cormac Quinn said this was a serious matter and he would like input from the Probation Service.

He ordered a report from the Probation Service, remanded the man on continuing bail and adjourned the matter until May 29, when he will hear a plea in mitigation.

Online Editors