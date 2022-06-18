Mother and daughter ‘swung and kicked at’ gardaí trying to enforce Covid rules, court told

GARDAÍ enforcing Covid restrictions were “swung at, kicked at” and verbally abused when a mother and daughter became threatening and aggressive while on a night out.

Amanda Whelan (31) dropped to the ground and kicked out at officers before her mother, Karen Whelan (50), intervened in the arrest and swung her arm into a garda’s face, a court heard.

Gardaí were trying to move them on during Level 3 pandemic restrictions when the situation became “highly fraught”.

The accused, of The Close, Millbrook Lawns, Tallaght, were fined €500 each for threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Judge John Hughes also convicted Karen Whelan of assault. Amanda Whelan was not charged with assault, but was convicted of public drunkenness. They had denied all charges.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí found them drinking outside at Merrion Row at around 10.40pm on December 19, 2020.

They were directed to leave and Amanda Whelan became “very irate” and told a garda to “f**k off and leave her alone” as she was escorted away.

She went “dead-weighted” and “purposely” “plonked her body” on to the ground, gardaí said. Her mother shouted “leave my daughter alone”, told Garda Niamh Barber “get the f**k off me”, swung her arm back and hit the garda on the side of her face.

Amanda Whelan suffered from mobility issues from a traffic accident. Karen Whelan had been trying to tell gardaí her daughter had a “bad leg” and could not get up, her barrister Gareth Casey said.

She tried to free herself from an “unlawful arrest” and did not hit the garda, he said. Karen Whelan was “very active in the community” including working with a local GAA club.

Amanda Whelan was a mother-of-two on disability benefit. Neither accused had any previous convictions.