Mother accused of pouring boiling water over her 18-month-old son charged with attempted murder

A MOTHER accused of pouring boiling water over one of her 18-month old twin sons has been charged with attempting to murder both children.

The woman (37) allegedly left one of the boys with 18pc scalds on his face and head, and held a knife while telling a Tusla worker she wanted to kill her sons.

She had been facing one count of assault causing harm to one of the children but today the more serious charges of attempted murder of both were brought.

Judge Colin Daly remanded her in custody, to appear in court again next week. The woman, who cannot be named, is detained at the Central Mental Hospital.

Today, Gda Aisling Carroll told Dublin District Court the accused made no reply when charged.

The offences are alleged to have happened at her home in the west of the city on October 9 last year.

The woman had been refused bail when she first appeared in Blanchardstown District Court at the time.

Objecting to bail at last October's hearing in Blanchardstown District Court, Gda Carroll said it would be alleged that the woman, a mother-of-five, poured boiling water over one of her twin sons while she was on a supervised access visit from hospital.

Sergeant Geraldine McManigan said there was a fear that the accused would interfere with witnesses.

She said it would be alleged the woman made a number of threats to kill her children while on the access visit.

Gda Carroll said that the woman had come to Ireland in 2002 and her husband had since left the country.

A Tusla worker told the court that she took the woman on a supervised access visit from the hospital to her home.

"She repeatedly asked me for access alone with her twin sons," she said.

"At one point she went in the kitchen with one of the boys. Then I heard the child crying," the Tusla worker said.

"I went into the kitchen and she had flicked boiling water at the boy's face and head. He has 18pc scalds and is in intensive care with a tube in his mouth. The child was scalded. He was soaking wet. He was boiling hot.

"She said she wanted to kill her children and picked up a knife. The front door was locked but I opened it and then she locked it again. She was clearly saying that she wanted to kill her children."

Defence solicitor Damien Coffey said at the time his client had an Irish passport and had been admitted to a psychiatric unit.

Refusing bail at the October hearing, Judge David McHugh said "this lady appears to be suffering from acute psychiatric difficulties."

Online Editors