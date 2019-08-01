Louise Porton has been convicted by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court of murdering her two young daughters after they "got in the way" of her sex life.

Louise Porton has been convicted by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court of murdering her two young daughters after they "got in the way" of her sex life.

Mother accused of murdering two daughters after they "got in the way" of her sex life found guilty

Porton had denied killing three-year-old Lexi Draper and 17-month-old Scarlett Vaughan, but was found guilty by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court after a five-week trial.

Jurors heard Porton accepted 41 friend requests on a dating app just a day after the first child Lexi died and was described by prosecutors as being "calm and emotionless" following Scarlett's death.

While Lexi was ill in hospital, just over a week before she died, Porton took topless photos in the toilets and was arranging to perform sex acts for money with a man she had met through a website.

The 23-year-old, of Skiddaw, Rugby, Warwickshire, suffocated Lexi in the early hours of January 15 last year and was then heard "laughing" at a funeral parlour two days before killing Scarlett on February 1.

PA Media