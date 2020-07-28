Mother accused of murdering her three children sent forward for trial

A MOTHER accused of murdering her three young children at their Dublin home has been sent forward for trial.

Deirdre Morley (44) was charged after the bodies of her sons Conor (9) and Darragh (7) and daughter Carla (3) McGinley were discovered in the family home earlier this year.

A book of evidence was served on her when she appeared in Dublin District Court today.

Judge Marie Quirke sent her for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Ms Morley is charged with murdering her children at their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle, west Dublin on January 24. She first appeared in court when she was charged that month but had been too unwell to attend subsequent hearings.

Today, Ms Morley was present and a state solicitor said the book of evidence was ready.

The book was served on the accused and the state solicitor said the DPP was consenting to her being returned for trial on the three charges to the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

Ms Morley, wearing a face mask and dressed in a black and gold patterned top and black trousers stood as the judge gave her the formal notice that she had 14 days to provide any alibi details to the prosecution.

At the request of defence solicitor Jonathan Dunphy, the judge granted free legal aid, to cover both junior and senior counsel at trial.

Mr Dunphy also asked the judge to direct continued psychiatric care for his client. Judge Quirke agreed after hearing that this had also been directed previously.

Ms Morley remained silent throughout the proceedings.

On previous court dates, sick notes were presented to the court when the accused was absent and being treated in hospital. At her first appearance, Detective Sergeant Dara Kenny, of Clondalkin garda station said when the charge was put to Ms Morley, she made no reply after caution.

The accused, who has worked as a nurse at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, was found by a taxi driver near her home shortly before her children’s bodies were discovered. She was treated for several days at Tallaght University Hospital.

The children’s father, Andrew McGinley, arrived home at the same time gardaí and paramedics reached the house. When they went inside they found the three children dead.

Some 1,000 mourners attended a funeral for the McGinley children in Rathcoole on January 31.

