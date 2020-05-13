Mother accused of murdering her three children further remanded in custody

THE case against a mother accused of murdering her three young children has been adjourned for another two weeks after a court heard she was still too unwell to attend.

Deirdre Morley (43) was charged after the bodies of her sons Conor (9) and Darragh (7) and daughter Carla (3) McGinley were discovered in the family home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle, west Dublin on January 24.

Today was her sixth court date on the charges and Judge Colin Daly remanded her further in custody in her absence after hearing she was still at the Central Mental Hospital.

Garda Sergeant Niall Murphy said the case was before Dublin District Court for the directions of the DPP but these were not available yet.

On the last date at the end of April, it had been indicated that it might take up to four weeks. Another two weeks was now being sought and a sick note was before the court, the sergeant said.

Defence solicitor Jonathan Dunphy said there was consent to the adjournment. Judge Daly remanded the accused in custody to May 27.

Ms Morley had been previously remanded in her absence for continued medical and psychiatric assessment.

On the last date, Mr Dunphy said she had been deemed fit to plead, “so the matter can go through the normal procedure.”

It was stated the accused was “acutely unwell” and would benefit from continued treatment.

The court heard the prosecution had no issue with the accused’s absence due to hospital treatment.

At her first court appearance, Detective Sergeant Dara Kenny, of Clondalkin garda station said when the charge was put to Ms Morley, she made no reply.

The accused, who has worked as a nurse at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, was found by a taxi driver near her home shortly before her children’s bodies were discovered. She was treated for several days at Tallaght University Hospital.

The children’s father, Andrew McGinley, arrived home at the same time gardaí and paramedics reached the house. When they went inside they found the three children dead.

Some 1,000 mourners attended a funeral for the McGinley children in Rathcoole on January 31.

