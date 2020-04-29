Mother accused of murdering her three children deemed 'fit to plead' by psychiatrist, court hears

Deirdre Morley with husband Andrew McGinley and their children Carla, Conor and Darragh

A MOTHER accused of murdering her three young children has been deemed “fit to plead” by a psychiatrist, a court has heard.

Deirdre Morley (43) was charged after the bodies of her sons Conor (9) and Darragh (7) and daughter Carla (3) McGinley were discovered in the family home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle, west Dublin on January 24.

Today was her fifth court date on the charges and Judge Grainne Malone remanded her further in custody in her absence after hearing she was unable to attend as she was still unwell.

Defence solicitor Jonathan Dunphy told Dublin District Court a psychiatrist’s report was available and his client had been deemed fit to plead and give instructions, “so the matter can go through the normal procedure.”

It was stated the accused, who is detained in the Central Mental Hospital, was “acutely unwell” and would benefit from continued treatment.

The court heard the prosecution had no issue with the accused’s absence due to hospital treatment.

Judge Malone said although there was no sick note in court, there was an explanation as to why the accused was not present.

Mr Dunphy said he understood the investigation file would be submitted to the DPP’s office in the next seven to 10 days.

State solicitor Mairead White confirmed that the investigation file had not been received yet.

Judge Malone adjourned the case to May 13.

Ms Morley had been previously remanded in custody in her absence for continued medical and psychiatric assessment.

On an earlier date, Mr Dunphy said there had been an issue in relation to his client's fitness to face court.

At her first court appearance, Detective Sergeant Dara Kenny, of Clondalkin garda station said when the charge was put to Ms Morley, she made no reply.

The accused, who has worked as a nurse at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, was found by a taxi driver near her home shortly before her children’s bodies were discovered. She was treated for several days at Tallaght University Hospital.

The children’s father, Andrew McGinley, arrived home at the same time gardaí and paramedics reached the house. When they went inside they found the three children dead.

A funeral for the McGinley children in Rathcoole on January 31 drew some 1,000 mourners.

