Deirdre Morley with husband Andrew McGinley and children Conor, Darragh and Carla

A consultant psychiatrist found Deirdre Morley, who is on trial for the murder of her three children, met the criteria for being found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Dr Brenda Wright said mental health difficulties suffered by Ms Morley had developed into a major depressive disorder by the time she smothered her children to death, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

“My view is Ms Morley has a mental disorder as defined in the Criminal Law (Insanity) Act 2006,” Dr Wright said.

The consultant psychiatrist interviewed Ms Morley (44) on three occasions at the Central Mental Hospital following the killing of her three children.

Under questioning from defence counsel Michael Bowman SC, Dr Wright said in her view Ms Morley knew the nature and quality of her acts and knew they would result in the deaths of her three children.

“However, in my view, as a result of her disorder she did not know they were wrong,” Dr Wright said.

Ms Morley is accused of murdering her sons Conor McGinley (9) and Darragh McGinley (7) and daughter Carla McGinley (3) on January 24 last year.

The bodies of the children were discovered at the family home at Parson's Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin by their heartbroken father Andrew McGinley that evening.

Ms Morley, who used to work as a clinical nurse at Crumlin Children’s Hospital, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Dr Wright was giving evidence on the second day of her trial.

She said Ms Morley believed she had caused irreparable damage to her children through bad parenting.

She told Mr Bowman that Ms Morley met the criteria for a finding of not guilty by reason of insanity.

The consultant psychiatrist said Ms Morley “believed her actions were morally right”.

“She believed she had damaged her children and had to end their lives,” Dr Wright said.

“She was unable to refrain from her actions.”

Dr Wright said Ms Morley’s thinking and judgment were “impaired to the extent she could not think of an alternative” to killing her children.

The court heard a considerable amount of evidence about Ms Morley’s medical history.

This involved recurrent bouts of depressions, leading to her to having breaks from work or having to work part-time.

A significant escalation occurred from July 2019, when she was admitted for a short period to St Patrick’s Hospital.

Dr Wright interviewed Ms Morley on three occasion in September and October 2020 and also had access to files on her medical history.

She told the court that in her view, Ms Morley’s illness at the time of the offences was “severe” and the intensity of her symptoms became unmanageable.

Dr Wright said Ms Morley developed delusions. These were “false fixed beliefs” about her children and her performance as parent and that she was not amenable to reason.

The consultant psychiatrist said someone with these issues cannot be dissuaded from their delusion.

She said that despite the fact Ms Morley was reassured about her parenting, she could not take that on board and maintained feelings of “personal inadequacy, worthlessness and guilty”.

Dr Wright said she developed feelings of being overwhelmed, inadequacy in her role as a parent and wife and concerns her mental health was impacting on her children.

The consultant psychiatrist diagnosed Ms Morley with bipolar affective disorder and concluded she had attempted to conceal her difficulties from those close to her.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul Coffey.