| 7°C Dublin

Close

Mother (44) who died from burn injuries after house fire claimed she had been set alight by ex-partner, inquest hears

Martina Kiely Expand

Close

Martina Kiely

Martina Kiely

Martina Kiely

Seán McCárthaigh

A woman who suffered fatal burn injuries from a fire at her Limerick home four years ago told gardaí and family members before she died that she had been set alight by her former partner, an inquest has heard.

However, a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court into the death of Martina Kiely (44) arising out of a fire at her home in the early hours of August 2, 2019, heard a garda investigation into the incident had concluded there was no foul play or anything suspicious in relation to her death.

Most Watched

Privacy