A MOTHER-OF-THREE charged with burglaries and assaulting a Garda who was injured after he was dragged by a car at a checkpoint in Dublin has been refused bail.

A MOTHER-OF-THREE charged with burglaries and assaulting a Garda who was injured after he was dragged by a car at a checkpoint in Dublin has been refused bail.

Mother (30) charged in relation to incident that saw garda dragged down street by car refused bail

Christina Joyce, 30, with an address at a hostel on Harcourt Street, in Dublin city-centre was charged two weeks ago and had consented to being remanded in custody.

The incident happened just before 11am on April 9 on Macken Street in south Dublin when Garda Tom Gallagher who was on checkpoint duty was hit and dragged about 50 metres as he attempted to stop a light grey Volvo XC90. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Ms Joyce applied for bail today at Dublin District Court but was opposed by Garda Christopher Jones who voiced objections based on the seriousness of the allegations. The accused was anxious to be able to attend her daughter’s communion and would abide by any bail terms set down by the court, defence solicitor Michael French told the court.

Ms Joyce was charged with six offences including dangerous driving and assault causing harm to Garda Gallagher at Macken Street. She was also charged with criminal damage to the bonnet of a ‘08-reg motor vehicle belonging to another person, at Heytesbury Lane, Ballsbridge, D.4, on the same date

She also faced three counts of burglary for entering one building at Heytesbury Lane and two other houses at Waterloo Road, Ballsbridge, as a trespasser with intent to commit theft, also on April 9. Objecting to bail Garda Jones told a bail hearing that the Garda was “dragged along by the vehicle driven by Ms Joyce”. He suffered a dislocated knee and ligament injury.

Garda Jones alleged the defendant, “crashed into council workers who were injured and still have not returned to work”.

It was expected that further charges would be brought, the Garda also said.

It was envisaged the case will go forward to a higher court and he said the offences can carry maximum sentences ranging between five and 14 years. The garda also said there was CCTV evidence as well as independent eye witnesses.

Judge Michael Walsh refused bail and further remanded Ms Joyce in custody to appear again in two weeks. Co-accused Trevor Robinson, 27, with an address at Cherry Orchard Parade, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, was also charged two weeks with the same criminal damage and burglary offences.

He had been granted legal aid and remanded on bail to appear again on June 20 next. He was not alleged to have been the driver, the court also heard today.

Online Editors