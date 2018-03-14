Most common cause of accidental death in babies is choking - murder trial hears

Paediatrician Dr Hilary Stokes is being cross examined today in the trial of 40-year-old John Tighe of Lavallyroe, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo who has pleaded not guilty to murdering six-month-old Joshua Sussbier Tighe at his home on June 1, 2013. He is on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Yesterday, she told prosecuting counsel Paul Murray SC that she did not believe it would be possible for baby Joshua to form, chew or swallow the wad of tissue that was removed from the child's throat by a pathologist.

This morning Dr Stokes agreed with defence counsel Mícheál P O'Higgins SC that the most common cause of accidental death in babies aged under one year is choking.