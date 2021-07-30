Mortgage extended until wife is 115 in debt deal that saves family home from repossession

A couple’s mortgage has been extended until one of them is aged 115 and the other 106 under an “unusual” personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) which will allow them to save their family home from repossession.

The lengthening of the remaining term on their mortgage from 16 years to 57 years was proposed by lender Permanent TSB just over a fortnight after the deputy governor of the Central Bank called for “greater innovation” in dealing with older borrowers in mortgage arrears.

Ed Sibley said the solutions banks and loan servicing firms were offering did not take into account the scale of the financial challenges this cohort of people face.

Although courts have previously approved PIAs extending mortgage terms until debtors are in their 90s, none have gone as high as 115 or 106 before.

While it is highly unlikely the couple will live until the end of the mortgage term, their debts could end up being fully repaid as both have life assurance policies.

The lengthening of their mortgage term means they will be allowed make smaller monthly mortgage payments they can afford.

The Co Limerick couple, a woman aged 59 and a man aged 50, owe €284,000 but could no longer afford repayments as the wife has to act as a carer for her husband, who is an invalid. Both are living on social welfare.

They were ruled out of other solutions, such as mortgage to rent or social housing, as their home, valued at €340,000, was in positive equity.

However, this positive equity was not sufficient to allow them trade down to a cheaper home.

Their PIAs were approved by Judge Patrick Meghan today after being presented to Ennis Circuit Court by Keith Farry, barrister for the couple’s personal insolvency practitioner Maurice Lenihan.

Afterwards Mr Lenihan told the Irish Independent the couple were “delighted” with the outcome.

“They were in arrears and faced repossession proceedings. They were always on tenterhooks. But now they have a long-term solution they can work with,” he said.

Mr Farry told the court the matter was “quite an unusual case”.

He said Mr Lenihan had initially sent Permanent TSB a proposal where the mortgage would be restructured and fully paid by the time the wife reached 79.

However, he said Permanent TSB responded by offering to keep the couple’s interest rate low and extending the term of their mortgage to 684 months.

“Permanent TSB appeared to have heard the comments from the deputy governor of the Central Bank encouraging more proactive solutions in terms of older debtors where long-term arrears need to be fixed with more creative solutions,” Mr Farry told the court.

The barrister said Permanent TSB was to be complimented for its approach to the case.

Under the PIA, the couple’s monthly repayments for the first year will be €357 and will rise to €644 for the remainder of the term.

Mr Farry told the court the deal “keeps them in their house for life and, with the life cover in place, it will leave them safe retaining their principle private residence with a manageable payment”.

Earlier this month the Central Bank warned that people aged 60 and over make up a quarter of those in long-term mortgage arrears, leaving them at risk of losing their homes unless lenders come up with more “extensive or ambitious” ways to restructure their loans.

Mr Lenihan said personal insolvency practitioners were generally dealing with people in their 50s and 60s who have been “stuck in the system for the last eight, ten or twelve years”.

Many had alternative payment arrangements with their banks which had failed to resolve their debt.

“The older they get the less debt servicing capacity they have. These are the ones that have really become the focal point for us in terms of just trying to find long-term sustainable solutions,” said Mr Lenihan.

Mr Lenihan said the way Permanent TSB had handed the case appeared to show a change in “attitude and perspective” and “a recognition of a need to get creative”.