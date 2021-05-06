More time for prosecution in shopper sexual assault case

Mohamed Eldars with an address at Clanbrassil Street Upper, Dublin 8 is charged with sexually assaulting the teenager, on March 1 last year.

PROSECUTORS have been given more time to prepare their case against a man accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

The girl was out with her mother in Dublin city centre at the time of the alleged offence.

Mohamed Eldars (28) allegedly touched the girl from behind as she was walking through a shopping centre.

Mr Eldars, with an address at Clanbrassil Street Upper, Dublin 8, is charged with sexual assault on March 1 last year.

Judge Bryan Smyth refused jurisdiction to deal with his case at Dublin District Court.

The consent of the DPP and a book of evidence are now required before he can be sent for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

A state solicitor said a book of evidence was not ready and asked for time to be extended. The judge adjourned the case to a date later this month.

Mr Eldars was remanded on continuing bail.

Garda Shane O’Sullivan previously said the girl reported that she was shopping when the accused walked behind her and “placed his hand between her legs”.

It was “more than just a brushing off”, and his hand had gone further than that, she had told gardaí.

The girl had been facing forward and he walked up behind her, Gda O’Sullivan said.

There was no allegation that he placed his fingers into this area or that he pinched or grabbed her.

Mr Eldars was later detained and made “certain admissions”, telling gardaí it was “an accident”, Gda O’Sullivan said.