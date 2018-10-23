More than €1m to be lodged in High Court to buy a home for Emma Mhic Mhathúna's children

MORE than €1 million is to be lodged in the High Court to purchase a home for Emma Mhic Mhathúna’s children, a judge directed today.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross, who also made orders directing that the rest of Ms Mhic Mhathúna’s €7.5million award be lodged in court, was told that it had been decided to put off the purchase of the house at the moment.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna settled her actions against CervicalCheck over incorrect smears for €7.5million last June.

The mother-of-five was buried earlier this month after losing her battle to cervical cancer, which had spread to her brain.

Counsel for the children, Patrick Treacy SC, told the court it had been decided by the grandfather of the five children, who are all currently living in Kerry, to park the question of a property purchase as the family grieve and deal with the trauma of what has happened.

Mr Justice Cross said he understood the family might not want to purchase a house at the moment but he ordered the €1million he kept in court pending the future purchase of a house.

The court heard that Mr Peter Duffy is the grandfather of the children and has given up his job as a financial adviser to look after the children with his wife, who has given up her job as a nurse.

Mr Justice Cross praised the Mhic Mhathúna legal team for their work on behalf of the family.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna and her children met President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina earlier this year

Last July the court heard Ms Emma Mhic Mhathúna was to move near Dublin where she is receiving medical treatment. At that time Mr Justice Kevin Cross directed that a further €650,000 be released to her so she would have a fund of €1.75million to buy a house near the capital.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna and her children sued CervicalCheck last June settled their legal action for €7.5million.

Liability was also admitted in the case by the HSE and US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Letters of apology from the HSE and Quest were also sent to Ms Mhic Mhathúna.

Patrick Treacy SC for Ms Mhic Mhathúna instructed by Cian Carroll solicitor at the time said the admission of liability by the HSE related to a failing to disclose the findings of cervical cancer.

Quest Diagnostics admitted misreading her two cervical smear slides in 2010 and 2013.

The settlement followed mediation talks.

