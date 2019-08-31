'Monk' niece jailed again days after release

A niece of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch has been given a nine-month sentence after pleading guilty to a theft which happened days after she was released from jail.

Donna Hutch (45), from Dublin's north inner city, had 383 criminal convictions, including 264 for theft offences, Judge John Hughes was told.

The mother of two, who pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to theft and failing to attend an earlier hearing, had a history of heroin and alcohol abuse.

Judge Hughes was told on August 1 last she was stopped by gardaí at Griffith Park in Dublin's north side.

She was caught in possession of an iPhone 8 and a woman's purse which had been stolen from a bar.

She had been released from jail just four days beforehand.

She also admitted stealing €136 worth of clothing and was found with a clothes detagger, and bottles of gin worth €95 on another date.

Judge Hughes described her criminal record as "appalling".

He also noted one offence had taken place while she was on a suspended sentence.

He imposed jail terms totalling 10 months with the final month suspended with conditions. She must remain under the supervision of the Probation Service.

