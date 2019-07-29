Mongolian man who punched and choked partner and said he was 'going to kill everyone' jailed for two years

A Mongolian man who attacked his then-partner in their home and said he “was going to kill everyone” has been jailed for two years.

Garda Shane Healy told Diana Stuart BL, prosecuting, that Tumenbayer Dashnamjil (48) began drinking a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey in his apartment at around midnight and started throwing things around before going to bed.

When he got out of bed at around 7AM, he walked over to his then partner on the sofa and punched her in the face.

When she went to the bathroom, he followed her and started saying he hated her and began choking her.

When she started to scream her daughter tried to help her. He then became more aggressive and said that he “was going to kill everyone”.

When gardaí arrived the victim told them she was in fear for her life. She said the accused had continuously said he was not afraid of the gardaí and that he would kill her if she called them.

Gda Healy agreed with Kate Egan BL, defending, that there seemed to be issues relating to Dashnamjil drinking alcohol. He agreed that the accused seemed to favour binge drinking rather than every day drinking.

Ms Egan said her client wished to convey his apologies and that “this is not the man he is”.

She said he accepted that the relationship was over after the attack on his former partner on March 17, 2018, and that he would effectively be homeless upon his release from custody.

She said that her client had begun cutting hair while in custody and that he had so far cut the hair of 1,500 people, including the hair of prison officers.

Judge Karen O'Connor said there was “a disturbing background” when one looked at his previous convictions and his previous behaviour under the influence of alcohol.

Dashnamjil - with an address at Gloucester Square, Railway Street, Dublin - has 13 previous convictions, including convictions for assault causing harm, theft and public order offences.

Judge O'Connor sentenced him to three years imprisonment, but suspended the final 12 months of the sentence on strict conditions.

