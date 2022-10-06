Money mule was ‘clearing family member’s drug debt’

A MONEY mule who let smishing scammers use his bank account had become involved as a way of clearing a family member’s drug debt, a court has heard.

Brendan O’Brien (44) allowed the use of his account for the transfer of more than €9,000 that was taken from three other bank customers when they clicked on text message links.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case for compensation and a community service suitability report.

O’Brien, of The Close, Millbrook Lawns, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to money laundering.

Dublin District Court heard that in September 2021, €9,282 entered the accused’s bank account.

Detective Garda David Jennings said the money came from the accounts of three victims as a result of them clicking on text messages.

A woman had €3,000 removed from her account in this way, a man clicked a link and €1,800 was transferred, while €4,482 was taken from the account of another man who clicked the message. This money was all credited to O’Brien’s account.

When this was identified, the accused was co-operative with the garda investigation and made admissions.

The court heard some of the money was stopped before it left the account and this was recovered but Bank of Ireland was still at a loss of €4,811. All the account holders were reimbursed.

O’Brien told gardaí he had got involved to clear a drug debt for a family member.

Defence barrister John Griffin said the debt had to be paid and there was “an element of duress”, that O’Brien would get involved or there would be “consequences”.

“There is far too much of this happening,” Judge Smyth said.

Mr Griffin said O’Brien was unemployed and he did not think there was any reality to this “large sum” being repaid.

Judge Smyth said he was considering “all options” and O’Brien was going to have to look at coming up with the compensation.