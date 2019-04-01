A motorcyclist lost control of his bike going over a speed bump and it skidded on its side into a pedestrian, breaking both her legs.

'Moment of stupidity' - motorcyclist who lost control on speed bump skidded into pedestrian, breaking both her legs

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that father-of-five Miguel Pintos (38) came off the bike and impacted with another woman, which fractured her ankle.

Pintos, of Coultry Way, Ballymun, Dublin, pleaded guilty to endangerment at Shangan Road, Ballymun, on May 6, 2018.

He has 30 previous convictions, including minor road traffic matters, drugs offences and one possession of explosives.

Garda Gerard Mullarkey told Garret Baker BL, prosecuting, that the two women had been walking along the road after having dinner together, when Pintos lost control of the motorbike.

The woman who suffered the more serious injury later told gardaí that she didn't remember much about the incident or feeling pain at the scene. She recalled a member of the public speaking to her and trying to keep her awake.

Gda Mullarkey told Mr Baker that this woman received 20 stitches to her head and though she has begun to improve physically, she suffers pain and requires further surgery to get plates in her legs.

Referring to a victim impact statement, not read out in court, Gda Mullarkey said this incident has had an impact on her life. He said the second woman suffered a fractured ankle and that she since becomes nervous when she hears a motorcycle.

The garda agreed with Luigi Rea BL, defending, that his client apologised repeatedly for what he had done, describing the incident as “a moment of stupidness [sic]”.

He agreed Pintos recalled going into a “wobble” before coming off the bike he had borrowed from a third party.

Gda Mullarkey confirmed that Pintos has no other charges pending against him and that his family, who are originally from the Basque country, were horrified at the incident. He also agreed that there were no alcohol or drugs involved in the case.

Mr Rea handed in letters to Judge Karen O'Connor, including one from his full time employment with PACE.

Counsel submitted that Pintos had also taken steps to improve his literacy and did voluntary work in providing meals on wheels to the elderly.

Judge O'Connor ordered a report from the Probation Service and adjourned the sentence till July next.

Online Editors