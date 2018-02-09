A man with previous convictions for drug dealing has been jailed after he was caught with hundreds of ecstasy tablets.

Model and aspiring actor who appeared on Love/Hate jailed for possession of ecstasy

Daniel Doyle (31) was jailed for two years in 2007 for possession of cocaine and shotgun cartridges.

Today, Judge Terence O'Sullivan imposed a two-year prison sentence on Doyle after noting that he was clearly involved in the drugs trade. He suspended the last year on condition that Doyle keep the peace for that period. Doyle, of Balcurris Park West, Ballymun, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of drugs for sale or supply at his home on November 12, 2014.

He featured on the hit RTE drama Love/Hate during the fifth series, when it was filmed on location in his native Ballymun. Mr Doyle has also worked as a fitness model. The offence was committed less than a month after he appeared on the TV programme.

Detective Garda Ronan McMorrow told the court that gardaí obtained a warrant to search the house after a reliable source provided information about cocaine dealing at the address. Doyle answered the door of his home and and told gardaí he knew why they were there. He handed over a bundle of €985 from his pocket.

He also removed, from his underpants, a bag of 446 small tablets and a money bag of around €600 cash. The tablets were analysed and identified as MDMA, colloquially known as ecstasy, the court heard. Gardai also found drug paraphernalia, including syringes and weighing scales, in a safe in Doyle's bedroom. Cash totalling €340 was also found in the bedroom and €2,800 was found elsewhere.

Doyle told gardaí the cash had come from the recent sale of a car but Dt Gda McMorrow said gardaí do not accept this. The court heard that this money may be the subject of a “police property” application.

Doyle has 35 previous convictions including three previous for drug dealing and convictions for unlawful possession of firearms in suspicious circumstances. He also has two convictions for threatening to kill or cause serious harm.

Carol Doherty BL, defending, said her client enjoyed the support of his family and had had been working for his brother-in-law's bathroom refurbishment business. Judge O'Sullivan said that Doyle's work references spoke well of him and he was not sceptical of any character references handed in.

He said that Doyle was a facilitator in the drugs trade but said that the offence before the court was “not a serious matter”. He said that Doyle appeared to be a “fairly decent individual”. Doyle was jailed for two years in 2007 after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and shotgun cartridges on two occasions at Glasnevin Avenue, North Dublin, on January 20, 2006, and at his home on December 8 that year.

