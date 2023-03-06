| 4.3°C Dublin

Mistress who blackmailed married lover for thousands before exposing him to wife anyway

Cruel mistress Debbie Southern (55) sent intimate sexual photos to the man’s wife, captioned “Do I have your attention now?”

John Toner

This is the sextortionist who swindled £3,500 out of her married lover by threatening to expose their illicit affair before sending his wife the pictures anyway.

Debbie Southern (55) sent a batch of intimate sexual photographs to the man’s wife, captioned “Do I have your attention now?”, despite him having already handed over thousands.

