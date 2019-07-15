'Missing payments is not immoral': ex-Miss Ireland Pamela Flood vows to stay in home

Former Miss Ireland Pamela Flood insists missing mortgage payments is "not doing something wrong", as she fights to keep her home.

Former Miss Ireland Pamela Flood insists missing mortgage payments is "not doing something wrong", as she fights to keep her home.

Last week, the Circuit Civil Court was told that Ms Flood and her husband, restaurateur Ronan Ryan, had not paid a cent off the mortgage on their home over the past nine years and then had made only a single payment in February.

The couple initially agreed to leave the property by last Tuesday, but have now vowed to stay at their home.

Speaking to the 'Sunday Independent', Ms Flood said she and her husband have done nothing wrong.

"Missing mortgage payments is not doing something wrong. If you miss them genuinely because you can't make the mortgage payment, that is not something wrong.

"It's not immoral, it's not even illegal, it's just missing mortgage payments," she said.

"At the end of the day, I do my utmost to be the best person I can be and I fully believe my husband is the same."

Ms Flood spoke out about criticism she has received in relation to the case.

"They all sit behind the keyboards and their phones," she said, and described how some have questioned her choice to become a mother when they were threatened with eviction.

"You are in a state of limbo and wondering what is next because they call the shots, but you have to park those thoughts at some point and think 'well, we have to get on with life'."

Last week, a court heard the couple had not paid a cent off the mortgage on their Mount Prospect Avenue, Clontarf, home and had then made only a single payment in February .

Judge Jacqueline Linnane granted counsel for US fund Tanager leave to seek short service of an application to attach and commit both of them to jail for breaching a personal undertaking and court order that they would be out of the house by July 9.

Judge Linnane was told Mr Ryan had sought and obtained a Protective Certificate under personal insolvency legislation which meant they could not be interfered with by anyone for 70 days.

Irish Independent