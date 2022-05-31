The step-father of missing teenager Amy Fitzpatrick has this morning had his trial for the assault of a pensioner adjourned.

Mahon is charged with assaulting the 70-year-old in Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim on August 26 last.

The 51-year-old, of Breffni Crescent in the town, was accompanied to court by his wife Audrey, the mother of Amy Fitzpatrick (15) who went missing in Spain in 2008.

At this morning’s sitting of Carrick on Shannon Circuit court, Mahon’s legal counsel said both he and his client were ready to proceed.

However, he said he had received a letter from the DPP seeking an adjournment as he wished to consider ‘whether it is a section 3 or section 4 assault.’

Read More

He continued that, although he had no difficulty in consenting to this, he was in a position to proceed today.

The judge responded that it had been noted at call-over that the prosecution was still awaiting medical evidence.

“It’s noted that the accused was ready and anxious to proceed,” continued the judge, “but I’ll accede to the request.”

He adjourned the case to the next sessions of the Circuit Court sitting in November on the same terms and conditions of bail.

A request that the next date be listed for trial was not acceded to by the judge who warned ‘this might open the flood gates” to similar requests.

Mahon’s stepdaughter Amy Fitzpatrick (15) went missing on New Year’s Eve in 2007 while the family were living on the Costa del Sol in Spain and remains missing to this day.

No trace of her has been found since that time.