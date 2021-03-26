Mid-tier Kinahan cartel member never paid tax and claimed welfare while laundering tens of thousands in criminal cash

A "mid-tier" Kinahan Cartel member never paid tax and was claiming State benefits while laundering tens of thousands of euro in crime cash, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Lawyers for Sean Ruth today told the non-jury court however that he has since reformed, has "taken his medicine" and won't benefit from going back to prison.

During today's sentence hearing, the court heard that Ruth allowed his bank accounts to be used for money laundering but has disassociated himself from criminal activity since his 2019 release from prison on a firearms conviction.

Ruth was jailed for three years for possession of a .38 Special Calibre "Rossi" revolver and 9mm calibre round of ammunition after he was linked through DNA evidence to the firearm, which was found inside a blood-stained plastic bag.

Earlier this month, Ruth of Stradbrook, Stradbally Road, Portlaoise, Co Laois, pleaded guilty to two crime cash laundering offences. The three-judge court was told today that the 32-year-old has paid the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) over €20,000 and his mother will assist him in discharging the remaining €9,000.

At today's sentence hearing, Detective Garda Paul Kane told prosecuting counsel Fiona Murphy SC that on January 24, 2017, on foot of a warrant targeting organised crime, gardaí went to a business premises in Greenogue, Rathcoole, Dublin 24.

Det Gda Kane said gardai intercepted two other men leaving the commercial premises at the business park and a search warrant was executed. Gardai seized 15 firearms, including a Kalashnikov, a submachine gun, and a semi-automatic weapon were found alongside a device to manufacture vehicle registrations, while a stolen forklift and a mobile tracking device were also found.

It was established that DNA matching Ruth's was found at various locations in the premises and he was arrested on May 17, 2017 on suspicion of enhancing the ability of a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence.

According to Det Gda Kane, confidential information was then received by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) on May 30 2017, which led investigators to a bank account in Ruth's name at St Canice's Credit Union, Kilkenny. This raised suspicions in relation to money laundering offences, he added.

Ms Murphy said that the Revenue status of the accused man revealed that he didn't pay tax, had never worked as a PAYE employee and claimed over €8,000 in back to work allowances. He had also allowed his bank accounts to be used to launder the proceeds of crime.

Gardai learned that Ruth had two active AIB accounts in 2016. He had €18,045 in one bank account and €32,041.90 in a second bank account, a total of €50,086. The money was also "recycled" from one bank account to another and lodged in cheques and cash. €34,513 of the money came from "an unknown source", said the detective.

CAB had sent him a tax assessment for €34,000 and seized €19,905 from his credit union account. He has an outstanding tax liability of €9,900, the court heard.

On January 12 2018, Ruth was arrested for the offence of money laundering at Mountjoy Prison and conveyed to Finglas Garda station, where he was interviewed on three occasions but nothing of evidential value arose from the interviews.

Ms Murphy told the court that Ruth was a "mid-tier member of a criminal gang" and the maximum sentence for the money laundering offence is 14 years in prison.

The court heard that Ruth has 28 previous convictions which include unauthorised possession of firearm ammunition and two charges of unlawful use of a mobile phone in prison.

Under cross-examination, Det Gda Kane agreed with John Fitzgerald SC, defending, that the prosecution case against Ruth is that he handled the proceeds of crime by other people and knew his bank account was being used in this manner. The accused man's involvement in that criminal organisation was "mid-level", he said.

The lawyer said while the overall figure of €35,172 was undeclared, it was accepted that the majority of Ruth's income came from non-criminal and legitimate sources, which included a bouncing castle business, a power washing company and selling horses.

Mr Fitzgerald said there is an outstanding amount of €9,000 to be paid to CAB and the accused's mother will assist him in discharging that sum.

Counsel said prison life has been an "eye opener" for Ruth and "happily it appears to have achieved the intended effect".

Mr Fitzgerald asked the judges to consider whether it was "a necessary step" to return Ruth to prison and said it would not benefit him. "There is very concrete evidence that he has learnt his lesson in prison and benefited from it," he added.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Flann Brennan, remanded Ruth on continuing bail until May 17, when he will be sentenced.





