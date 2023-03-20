| 13.3°C Dublin

  • Mr Scott has pleaded not guilty to murdering Chrissie Treacy on April 27, 2018
  • Prosecution case is that Mr Scott deliberately reversed over his aunt in an agricultural teleporter
Michael Scott is accused of murder. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Chrissie Treacy (76) Expand

Chrissie Treacy (76)

Eoin Reynolds

An engineer has denied that he gave “ludicrous” evidence or that he was “going to war” on behalf of the party that hired him in the trial of Michael Scott, who is accused of murdering his aunt Chrissie Treacy.

Dr Mark Jordan told prosecution counsel Dean Kelly SC that his duty is to his oath and to the court and that he considers the term “hired gun” to be a derogatory one used against witnesses such as himself. “Under no circumstances am I ever a hired gun,” he said.

