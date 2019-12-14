Michael O'Leary roared 'you're f***ing useless' at executive in Ryanair meetings, court hears

Mr Bellew said that he was "screamed at" by Mr O'Leary at meetings involving senior airline executives, known as Zs.

He said Mr O'Leary had raised serious issues with and was critical of his performance as COO in a note to Mr Bellew in November 2018 and in his annual review in March 2019.

On his second day under cross-examination by Martin Hayden SC, for Ryanair, Mr Bellew said he did not accept the criticism directed at him and described Mr O'Leary's behaviour towards him as "unreasonable". He told the court that as COO he had reached all the targets that Mr O'Leary had set for him.

The Ryanair board had no issue with his performance, he said. It was "very clear" that Mr O'Leary wanted him gone.

Mr Hayden asked him was it not a case that "if Mr O'Leary wanted him gone, he would have been gone".

Mr Bellew replied he believed that Mr O'Leary would not have fired him until after the company's "contentious" annual general meeting in September 2019.

Mr Bellew was giving evidence on the eighth day of Ryanair's action against Mr Bellew, who Ryanair has sued over his decision to take up employment with Easyjet next month.

The hearing has concluded. Mr Justice Senan Allen said he hoped to be in a position to give his decision next Friday.

In a claim, denied by Mr Bellew, Ryanair says he cannot commence work with Easyjet, which it considers to be its main rival in the low fares aviation sector, because of a 12-month non-compete clause in his contract of employment.

Under cross-examination, Mr Bellew accepted that he commenced talks with Easyjet about the possibility of taking up a position with that airline in April 2019.

He accepted that all airlines are in competition with Ryanair.

He said when he was in talks with Easyjet, an airline which has always recognised trade unions, Easyjet didn't want "the baggage" of Ryanair, which he said included a culture of screaming at people.

However, he did not make up his mind to leave until a few days after being asked by Mr O'Leary to go to Vienna and work full-time at Laudamotion, Ryanair's Austrian subsidiary, for six months.

Mr Bellew said he made a difficult decision to go to Easyjet after talking over the move with his wife, but felt he had no option other than to quit.

He accepted he did not tell Mr O'Leary he was joining Easyjet the day he handed in his resignation last July, but denied Mr O'Leary's contention that he told the Ryanair boss he was going travelling.

Mr Bellew did not believe he was bound by the non-compete clause in his contract after he was not offered share options for 2019 to replace a 2018 scheme.

In its action, Ryanair is seeking an order requiring Mr Bellew to specifically perform his contract of employment with Ryanair, which includes the non-compete clause.

Mr Bellew denies any breach of contract and says the purported clause is unenforceable.

