Men defaced ‘Victoria’ street signs for Great Famine justice

THREE men who mounted a political protest campaign against the so-called 'Famine Queen', Queen Victoria, by damaging prominent street signs bearing her name will have the Probation Act applied if they agree to make a charitable donation.

Judge Paul Kelly ruled at Cork District Court that he found the facts, as outlined by the State, proven against Diarmuid O’Cadhla (59), Tom O’Connor (59) and Anthony Walsh (55).



All three were charged with defacing street signs around Cork three years ago - all of which bore the name of Queen Victoria.



The trio denied two counts of criminal damage to street signs along Victoria Road.



They also denied two counts of criminal damage to street signs along Victoria Cross and one count of criminal damage to a street sign at Victoria Street which is just off Military Hill.



Mr O'Cadhla of Beaumont Drive, Ballintemple, Cork, Mr O’Connor of Mangerton Close, The Glen, Cork and Mr Walsh of Carrigmore Park, Ballinlough, Cork denied criminal damage charges relating to all three locations on February 2 2017.



All charges were brought by the State contrary to the Criminal Damage Act, 1991.



Judge Kelly said he found the facts proven.



However, he said that, given the overall circumstances, he was willing to apply the Probation Act enabling all three men to avoid convictions.



The Probation Act will be applied if all three agree to pay €250 each to a charitable cause, St Vincent de Paul.



Judge Kelly said the payment outlined should be made by December 16.



He said he would allow all three men time to consider their decision and, if they so choose, to make the donation.



Gardaí outlined to the court that Cork City Council had lodged a formal complaint about the defacing of a total of five street signs at three different locations.



In each case, a single word 'Victoria' had been deliberately painted out on the street signs.



This was done even for signs that were in Irish.



Gardaí explained that their inquiries led them to a group called Cork Street Names Campaign (CSNC).



CSNC objected to the British queen being commemorated or honoured in any way in Cork via street names because of her actions during the Great Famine.



Queen Victoria became derisively known as the 'Famine Queen' in Ireland over her lack of action or intervention to help prevent millions from starving to death, dying of disease or being forced to emigrate.



Cork City Council had to remove the street signs in question for restoration and the repair work involved cost €800.



Mr O'Cadhla said that commemorating Queen Victoria in any way in Cork represented an insult to all Irish famine victims.



Mr O'Connor said their actions represented "justice for the Irish people."



Mr Walsh said he was "killed (in) my soul" by the decision of the council to rededicate one entire sector of the city centre as "The Victorian Quarter."

