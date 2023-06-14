Men charged over €1.3m drug seizure involved in ‘extremely sophisticated’ operation, court told
Andrew Phelan
TWO men charged over an estimated €1.3m drug seizure were involved in an “extremely sophisticated” drug manufacture and distribution operation, it has been alleged.
