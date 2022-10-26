Medics split on treatment for mother who gave birth to stillborn son

Midwives involved in the care of a woman whose son was stillborn have given conflicting accounts of the risk assessments that should have been carried out before the tragedy.

The development on the second day of the inquest into Jaxon McVey’s death prompted coroner Maria Dougan to request further information on the policies in place at the time of his stillbirth.

In further evidence, one of the midwives involved in the antenatal care of Jaxon’s mum told the inquest she never received a memo containing key information aimed at preventing a recurrence of the tragedy.

Jaxon was stillborn after his delivery went catastrophically wrong at the Lagan Valley Midwifery Led Unit (MLU) on Mother’s Day 2017.

A post-mortem examination found he died after his shoulder became trapped in the birth canal, with his large size given as a secondary cause.

A temporary pause on births

at the MLU, which was put in place in March, remains in force after concerns were raised

about a number of deliveries, including Jaxon’s.

An inquest into his death is looking at a range of issues, including the information that was provided to his mum, Christine McCleery, regarding the risks associated with giving birth at a standalone midwife unit.

It is also examining concerns relating to a growth chart plotting Jaxon’s size throughout the pregnancy and whether Ms McCleery should have been referred for assessment by an obstetrician prior to going into labour.

The inquest has been told that Ms McCleery’s height was incorrectly recorded during her booking appointment when she was 12 weeks’ pregnant.

This meant that Jaxon’s growth chart — these are individually tailored for each patient according to details such as the height and weight of the mother — did not provide an accurate reflection of his size throughout the pregnancy.

An alternative growth chart was drawn up during an official investigation following Jaxon’s stillbirth. It showed that he would have been above the 90th centile on two occasions in the latter stages of the pregnancy.

On the second day of the inquest, midwife Margretta Burden was asked whether this would “trigger any action”.

She replied: “Yes, I would have done an obstetric referral and obviously there would have been consideration for doing an ultrasound scan.”

However, midwife Doreen Lynne Logan subsequently told the inquest she did not believe a referral to obstetrics was necessary under the circumstances put to midwife Burden.

Counsel for coroner Ronan Daly said: “We heard from the last witness that that would have triggered a referral essentially to obstetric and for a scan. Would you agree with that?”

Midwife Logan said that according to “our protocol for referral to the foetal assessment growth clinic” at the time, Ms McCleery would not have been referred for a scan.

She told the hearing that even though the chart showed Jaxon was above the 90th centile on two occasions, it did not suggest “excessive growth”.

She said “a steep change in the centile” was representative of excessive growth, which was the trigger for referral for a scan and assessment by an obstetrician.

Midwife Logan explained: “If I had measured her and it had suddenly went from just above the 90th to the 100th, or maybe higher than that, then that would have necessitated a referral for a growth scan. That was the protocol at the time in 2017.”

Mr Daly asked her to clarify whether she was disagreeing with midwife Burden, to which she replied, “Yes”.

She continued: “I was involved in setting up the midwife-led foetal growth clinic in Lagan Valley, so I know the policy for excessive growth at that time.”

Asking counsel for the South Eastern Trust to provide policies on the issue, Ms Dougan said: “There is some confusion. The evidence I have heard this morning is quite different, so I am grateful to you for clarifying this.

“Obviously, that does change a few things for me in relation to findings if I am being told one thing but, actually, in reality, this midwife is clarifying... that, actually, it is something else.”

The inquest was subsequently told by midwife Logan, who was involved in Ms McCleery’s care prior to her going into labour and who still works in the MLU, that she was not involved in a probe into the tragedy.

Counsel for Jaxon’s family Patrick Mullarkey, asked: “Were you aware of the information which was issued as a consequence of it, the memos?”

Midwife Logan said, “No.”

Mr Mullarkey continued: “Did you receive a memo from the trust on December 19?”

“No,” replied midwife Logan.

“This is the memo which says that a woman’s height was inaccurately recorded,” he said.

“No, I didn’t receive that memo,” she replied. “I know for a fact I didn’t.”

The inquest continues.