Medics split on treatment for mother who gave birth to stillborn son

Midwives disagree over risk assessments at inquest into death of baby at maternity unit

Jaxon's mum Christine McCleery

Lisa Smyth

Midwives involved in the care of a woman whose son was stillborn have given conflicting accounts of the risk assessments that should have been carried out before the tragedy.

The development on the second day of the inquest into Jaxon McVey’s death prompted coroner Maria Dougan to request further information on the policies in place at the time of his stillbirth.

