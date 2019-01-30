Medical expert 'shocked' at allegations against retired surgeon Michael Shine

A medical expert told the trial of a retired surgeon, who is accused of groping a number of boys in his care, that he was “shocked” by allegations.

Michael Shine (86) of Ballsbridge, Dublin has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 13 charges of indecent assault allegedly committed during medical examinations at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth and at two private clinics in Drogheda.

On the tenth day of the trial, Richard Stevens, a former consultant surgeon who currently teaches at the Royal College of Surgeons, gave evidence that he had examined the medical records of all seven complainants and was aware of the allegations they have made.

He told Cathleen Noctor SC, prosecuting, that he could not see a “reasonable reason” for examining the genitals of a patient who had had surgery on his finger as had been alleged that Mr Shine did to the first complainant.

Mr Stevens described allegations against Mr Shine as “incredible” and said he was “quite shocked by the whole thing”.

He added that it was “unwise to examine a child in the absence of a parent and it always has been”.

He said there was no medical reason to fondle the genitals of a patient who had underwent knee surgery or a patient who had undergone surgery on his appendix, both of which Mr Shine is alleged to have done.

Mr Stevens told Hugh Hartnett SC, defending, that a normal examination of the testicles only takes a moment or two, quickly enough that neither the patient or the doctor becomes embarrassed.

The trial continues in evidence on Thursday before Judge Martin Nolan and a jury.

Online Editors