Medical council finds against GP who failed to carry out ECG test on patient with chest pains who later died of heart attack

A DUBLIN-based doctor who failed to carry out an ECG test on a patient with chest pains who died a few days later has had a finding of poor professional performance made against him.

The Irish Medical Council’s fitness-to-practise committee found beyond reasonable doubt that Dr Ammar Alhassan of the Saggart Medical Centre in Saggart, Co Dublin, had failed to carry out or arrange a test for Noel Mannix, who had returned to his clinic in November 2016 for a second time within a month with complaints of chest pains.

The committee also made two other findings of poor professional performance against Dr Alhassan over his failure to also refer Mr Mannix for an urgent cardiac evaluation and to keep adequate medical records of his consultations with the patient.

Dr Alhassan, who qualified as a doctor in Iraq in 1994 and who has worked in Ireland since 2004, had contested the allegations of poor professional performance made on foot of a complaint from the patient’s widow, Annie Mannix.

Mr Mannix (56), a former gym instructor in the Air Corps who was working as a driver for the Korean Ambassador, died from a sudden heart attack at his home in Newcastle, Co Dublin, on November 19, 2016.

The inquiry heard there was a significant history of heart problems in his family, while he had also been on medication for high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels.

It was told there was a dispute between Ms Mannix and Dr Alhassan over what referrals had been made during her husband’s last visit to his surgery.

Ms Mannix claimed he was only referred to the Hermitage Medical Clinic for a scope on his stomach, while Dr Alhassan maintains he had also provided a referral to the Beacon Hospital for a CT angiogram.

The committee chairperson, Marina Lynch, said it accepted the evidence of Ms Mannix whom she described as “a credible, careful and honest witness.”

Ms Lynch said the findings represented a serious failure by Dr Alhassan to meet the standards of competence expected from a GP.

The committee's recommended sanctions are not made public.

In evidence, Ms Mannix said Dr Alhassan had prescribed her husband with medication for stomach problems after he visited his clinic in October 2016 after complaining of chest pains.

Ms Mannix said she accompanied her husband to the clinic when he returned to visit Dr Alhassan within a month with continuing chest pains as she was concerned he had not been diagnosed properly.

She said Dr Alhassan had told her a heart test could be fatal and dangerous when she had asked for one to be carried out on her husband.

“When I heard that it stopped me in my tracks,” she recalled.

Ms Mannix said the doctor had prescribed a different medication for stomach problems as he wanted to eliminate that before consideration of heart issues.

She firmly rejected the suggestion that Dr Alhassan had provided them with a referral letter for a heart test in the Beacon Hospital.

Ms Mannix recalled her husband taking her face in his hands outside the surgery and saying: “Please Annie, no more worrying. We’re going to trust the doctor now.”

Fighting back tears, she added: “I so wish we hadn’t.”

Under cross-examination by Andrew Feighery BL for Dr Alhassan, Ms Mannix expressed surprise at a reference in the doctor’s medical notes about health insurance for an angiogram.

Ms Mannix said she could not explain the note as apart from prescribing a different medicine, Dr Alhassan had only advised her husband to stop taking aspirin.

An expert witness, Dr Zachary Johnson, said not carrying out an ECG test represented a serious failure in the circumstances.

“I would consider it the standard of care, particularly when someone comes back a second time with the same symptoms,” said Dr Johnson.

He told the inquiry that Dr Alhassan should have prioritised investigations into cardiac issues over stomach problems.

“It would have made more sense to prioritise the cardiac investigations, even if they turn out to be unnecessary, but you don’t want to miss something that is potentially life-threatening,” said Dr Johnson.

He said Dr Alhassan’s medical records did not document an adequate assessment of Mr Mannix including his family history and risk factors.

Dr Johnson said it was a serious matter if Dr Alhassan had recorded making a referral when he did not, although he accepted there was contradictory evidence on the issue.

Mr Feighery said it was “unacceptable” that a doctor with good standing who had never previously come to the attention of the Irish Medical Council should have the accuracy of his medical notes questioned.

He also said no inference should be taken from his client’s decision not to give evidence.