Mechanic stopped outside house and made kill threats, court hears

Eimear Cotter

A MECHANIC stopped his car in the middle of the road, jumped out and made threats to kill a man in a garden, a court has heard.

Ethan Lokko (24) was shouting at the man he would “get him” and cause him harm.

