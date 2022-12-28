| 9.5°C Dublin

Meat worker who injured back lifting bag of pork awarded €365,000 in damages

The award was made in favour of Patrick Ryan of Carrick-on-Suir, in Co Tipperary who had sued his employer Queally Pig Slaughtering Limited

Aodhan O'Faolain

The High Court has awarded €365,000 in damages to a Co Tipperary man who has been left unable to work after injuring his back in a workplace accident.

The award was made by Mr Justice Tony O'Connor in favour of Patrick Ryan of Ormonde Crescent, Carrick-on-Suir, in Co Tipperary, who had sued his employer, Queally Pig Slaughtering Limited, over injuries he sustained on April 13, 2017, last while lifting a bag of pork.

