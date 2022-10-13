Meat factory worker whose arm was pulled into cutting machine settles court action

A meat factory worker who sued over an injury to his arm after it got caught in the blades of a meat machine he was cleaning has settled his High Court action.

Johnwin Turner told the court his left arm was pulled into the machine at the Liffey Meats plant, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan and he had to wait two hours to be freed as the machine had to be dismantled.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told the case had settled and the settlement reflected a finding of 25pc contributory negligence against Mr Turner.

The judge noted the settlement, and the contributory negligence finding, and congratulated the parties on reaching agreement in what he said was a difficult case.

Mr Turner who was 21 years of age at the time of the accident on May 7, 2015, told the court how he was attempting to dislodge a piece of raw meat in the machine which had previously been used to mince meat for burgers.

He said he was instructed to “pre-clean” the machine and he could see the raw piece of meat under the rotation blades.

He said he turned off the machine and tried to dislodge it using a water hose and a pole. He said he reached into the machine with his left arm and he thought the machine was off at the time.

His arm was pulled into the machine and he was in severe pain and a lot of people came to help him.

Under cross examination, he agreed his failure to look in the machine was reckless on his part, but he said nobody told him not to put his hand in the machine and he was trying to do his job

Mr Turner,(29) Station Manor, Tullow, Co Carlow had sued his former employer Liffey Meats as a result of the accident.

It was claimed, among other things, that there was a failure to take any or any precautions for his health and safety while he was lawfully engaged in his work duties. There was also an alleged failure to provide any adequate safety equipment, training or supervision.

Liability was conceded, the case was before the court for assessment of damages only and to deal with the issue of contributory negligence.