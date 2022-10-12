Meat factory worker severely injured after he reached into cutting machine he thought was turned off

A meat factory worker is suing over an injury to his arm after it got caught in the blades of a meat machine as he cleaned.

Johnwin Turner told the High Court his left arm was pulled into the machine at the Liffey Meats plant, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, and he had to wait two hours to be freed as the machine had to be dismantled.

Mr Turner. who was 21 at the time of the accident on May 7, 2015, told the court how he was attempting to dislodge a piece of raw meat in the machine which had previously been used to mince meat for burgers.

He said he was instructed to “pre-clean” the machine and he could see the raw piece of meat under the rotation blades.

He turned off the machine and tried to dislodge it using a water hose and a pole.

He then reached into the machine with his left arm and he thought the machine was off at the time.

He said his arm was pulled in to the machine and he was in severe pain and a lot of people came to help him.

Cross examined by Kieran Fleck SC, for Liffey Meats, he agreed his failure to look in the machine was reckless on his part, but he said nobody told him not to put his hand in the machine and he was trying to do his job

Mr Turner (29) of Station Manor, Tullow, Co Carlow, had sued his former employer Liffey Meats as a result of the accident.

It is claimed there was a failure to take any precautions for his health and safety while he was lawfully engaged in his work duties. There was also an alleged failure to provide any adequate safety equipment, training or supervision.

It was further claimed there was a failure to warn him of the danger to which he was allegedly exposed. There was an alleged failure to adequately or at all train him in the cleaning of the meat machine.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told that liability has been conceded in the case but Liffey Meats contended there was alleged contributory negligence on the part of Mr Turner.

Opening the case Mr Turner’s counsel Michael J McMahon SC instructed by Homs Assist solicitors told the court the young man had “frightful injuries” including a significant open fracture to the left radius and ulna as well as a ‘degloving’ injury to the left forearm. He said Mr Turner has been left with an extremely weakened left arm.

The case continues on Thursday.