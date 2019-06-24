A FRIEND of Conor McGregor was arrested for criminal trespass at a Dublin school after he jumped over a fence and ran into the grounds.

McGregor's friend avoids jail after going 'on a jog' through school

Jonathan Murray (29) was just going for “a jog” when he went on to the grounds with out permission, a court heard.

He was spared a conviction for the offence after gardai and a judge accepted that he had been out running at the time.

Judge Ann Ryan was told that although Murray had 51 convictions on his record, he had “cleaned up his act”.

Murray at court

She gave him the benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act.

Murray pleaded guilty to trespassing at St Kevin’s College, Clogher Road, Crumlin, in a manner likely to cause fear on April 18.

Garda Damien Quirke told Dublin District Court that the accused jumped a fence into the property at 3.10pm on the day in question while he was out running.

Murray, from Downpatrick Road, Crumlin, was arrested and brought to Crumlin Garda Station.

The court heard he had 51 previous convictions, the last of which was in 2013 for assault, when he was given a one-month suspended sentence.

A lot of his other previous convictions were for traffic offences, the garda told the court.

Judge Ryan asked if the accused had given any reason for jumping the fence.

“He stated that he was out for a jog that day,” the garda said.

Murray had been out running, his solicitor Niall O’Connor explained.

It was a short distance from his home and he “regularly goes through the area”.

The property was school grounds that “happened to be locked”, he said.

Mr O’Connor added Murray had not committed any offences after 2012 and this was the first time he had come to the attention of the gardai since then.

He told the court that his client had come to “quite regular garda attention” before that but he had since “genuinely cleaned up his act”.

“It seems he had a fairly reasonable reason for doing what he did,” Judge Ryan said, applying the Probation Act, which leaves the accused without a recorded conviction.

Murray did not address the court during the hearing.

His previous convictions also include drugs offences.

He was jailed for 18 months for his role in the assault in which Crumlin gangster Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney danced on Joey O’Brien’s head after coming across him at a restaurant.

Murray and his brother Andrew, who also has a string of convictions, are friends of McGregor and have accompanied the MMA fighter to competitions on his private jet.

In recent years, they have posted pictures on social media of themselves with McGregor, and have filmed themselves on his luxury boat.

