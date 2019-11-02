McGregor's fight career in doubt after conviction for pub assault

Conor McGregor's fight career is in jeopardy after he was convicted of assaulting a man in his 50s in a Dublin pub.

The MMA fighter was fined €1,000 but avoided a custodial sentence after pleading guilty to the common assault of Desmond Keogh at the Marble Arch pub on April 6.

McGregor, of Ladycastle, in Straffan, Co Kildare, apologised in court to his victim and said that "nothing of this nature" would happen again.

But despite avoiding a jail term, there are now questions over McGregor's career with his conviction hampering his chances of securing a US visa, where most of his UFC fights have taken place.

During the hearing, his solicitor Michael Staines said his career could "be in jeopardy in the case of a conviction", before he was eventually convicted of assault.

Mr Staines also said his client was currently in training for a fight in January, which has been scheduled to take place in Las Vegas. The court was told the MMA fighter had paid an undisclosed sum of money to the victim and apologised to him.

McGregor, whose estimated net worth is €42m, has been given one month to pay the €1,000 fine.

Asked by the Irish Independent whether he was worried the conviction would jeopardise his fight career, McGregor declined to answer.

Garda Jason O'Carroll, of Crumlin garda station, gave evidence of the facts surrounding the assault and CCTV footage was also played in court. The Garda told the court the victim said he recognised McGregor.

Mr Keogh was drinking in the Marble Arch pub at around noon and left at 1.30pm to contact a taxi man before returning.

At 2.30pm, McGregor arrived at the premises with two security men before buying a bottle of Proper 12 whiskey.

The court was told McGregor took the bottle from the bar and glasses and offered drinks to a number of patrons.

Mr Keogh declined and placed the glass he was given back on to the bar. Gda O'Carroll said McGregor then slammed the glass down in front of Mr Keogh and made an approach to him before he was stopped by the two security men.

The Garda explained McGregor moved back and spoke to a man sitting to the right of Mr Keogh. Gda O'Carroll said McGregor then turned and punched Mr Keogh with a closed fist on the left side of his face. In the footage, he was then seen being quickly removed by his security staff.

Later addressing the court, McGregor said: "What I did was very wrong and I would like to apologise again to the victim and to the court and I assure nothing of this nature will happen again regarding me."

Irish Independent