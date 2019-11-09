McGregor wants to 'move on' after DNA paternity test

MMA fighter Conor McGregor has broken his silence on the DNA test which proves he is not father to a child in the UK.

As revealed in the Irish Independent, a DNA test conclusively confirmed the 31-year-old was not the father of Clodagh Murray, who will turn two in January.

McGregor's representative said he was pleased to be able to end the story that had followed him around for almost two years.

"To conclusively end any and all erroneous media reports, Conor McCregor took a DNA test recently which confirmed to all parties that he is not the father of the child in Liverpool," it said.

Earlier this year, the girl's mother Terri Murray claimed McGregor fathered the child after they met when he visited the Aintree Grand National Festival in April 2017.

A source close to McGregor said: "Conor has always denied this story and from day one has said he was not the girl's father... he hopes that he will be allowed to move on with his family."

