MMA star Conor McGregor is due to appear before a New York court this morning where he hopes to avoid a prison term over a melee at a UFC event earlier this year.

McGregor due in New York court to learn his fate

The Dubliner faces a number of charges including misdemeanour assault and a felony criminal mischief charge, which carries a maximum imprisonment of seven years on conviction.

Today will be the 30-year-old's third time appearing in a Brooklyn court.

He initially appeared in April when first charged and again last month.

At that stage his case was adjourned due to ongoing plea negotiations.

Fellow MMA fighter Cian Cowley (25) is also expected to appear before the court this morning, charged in relation to the same incident at the Barclays Centre on April 5.

While McGregor's representatives have denied that a deal involving him escaping a prison term has been struck, it has been widely reported that the felony count he is charged with will be reduced to a misdemeanour in lieu of community service.

