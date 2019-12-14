Mayo GAA sued by millionaire fan over his €150,000 donation

Bahamas-based options market trader Tim O'Leary has also threatened to issue a further lawsuit if he does not get an apology for an email sent by a Mayo county board officer which called him a "donkey".

His action seeking the return of the €150,000 was initiated yesterday, a week after a solicitor's letter on behalf of the board rejected a request for the money to be given back.

It comes at a sensitive time for the county's GAA hierarchy as a convention takes place tomorrow to elect officers to the board.

London-born Mr O'Leary is the chairman of the Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation, which has been at loggerheads with the board over governance issues for several months. In September, the foundation announced it was withholding €250,000 raised at a gala dinner in New York "until appropriate governance structures are put in place".

The board has denied any governance failings.

Mr O'Leary claims a personal donation of €150,000, given to the board last year, was provided on condition it be solely used to give additional resources to the county's senior football team in 2018.

But the businessman has been unhappy with explanations he has received from the board on how the money was spent. He is now seeking a declaration from the High Court that funds were not used in accordance with the purpose for which they were entrusted.

The board has denied any such condition was attached to the funding and said that even if the condition had been attached, it was satisfied.

Earlier this week Mr O'Leary used social media to publish a number of receipts he said were provided to him by the board. These included an invoice of €2,023 for the supply and fitting of 12 vertical blinds, a supermarket receipt for various food items, and an invoice from a dietician which pre-dated his donation.

The proceedings were initiated against the county board, its chairman Michael Connelly, vice chairman Seamus Tuohy, treasurer Kevin O'Toole and secretary Dermot Butler.

Mr O'Leary is seeking a declaration that he is entitled to have the cash returned to him and, if necessary, a judgment against the board for €150,000.

As part of the case he may also seek an order for the disclosure of all necessary accounts and an order tracing the funds.

Contacted by the Irish Independent, Mr O'Leary said he had lost trust in the board and it was "impossible for the foundation and I to work with them going forward". But he said he would consider entering mediation or negotiations if a new board was in place.

