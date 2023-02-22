Mary Lowry sent for trial on careless driving causing death charge

Tipperary woman, Mary Lowry, has been returned for trial on a charge of careless driving causing the death of a father of five.

Ms Lowry, a mother of three, appeared before Nenagh District Court, where she was served with the State’s Book of Evidence.

It is alleged she drove a vehicle carelessly causing the death of Patrick Connolly, who was in his 50s, two years ago.

Ms Lowry, (56), wore a face mask, a woolly hat and a coat throughout the brief court hearing before Judge John King.

She nodded and said “yes judge” when Judge King asked if she understood the proceedings.

Ms Lowry, of Green Road, Dundrum, Co Tipperary was initially charged before Thurles District Court on November 16, 2022, that on December 28, 2021, at N24, Springhouse, Bansha, C. Tipperary, she did drive a vehicle, without due care and attention, thereby causing the death of another person, namely Patrick Connolly.

The offence on the statute book is contrary to contrary to section 52(1) & 52(2)(a) of the Road Traffic Act, 1961 (as substituted by section 4 of the Road Traffic (No 2) Act 2011).

It’s understood Mr Connolly, of Skehennarinky, south west Tipperary, was participating in a charity bike outing at the time of the alleged incident in which he suffered serious injuries and died in hospital five days later.

Prosecuting Sergeant Cathal Godfrey, Tipperary Garda Station, gave evidence that he signed and served the Book of Evidence on Ms Lowry at Nenagh courthouse and that he gave the accused a copy of the Book.

“The DPP has consented to the accused being sent for trial before the next sessions of the Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court,” Sgt Godfrey said.

Ms Lowry’s solicitor, Colm Morrissey, said the accused was in receipt of a “widow’s pension” and he sought free legal aid on her behalf.

Judge King said the court would require a “statement of means” from Ms Lowry in order to grant the application.

Ms Lowry has yet to indicate a plea.

If convicted she faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison, and/or a fine not exceeding €10,000.

Sergeant Godfrey said Gardai had “no objection” to bail and he did not seek any bail conditions.

Judge King remanded Ms Lowry on continuing bail, on her own bond of €300, which did not have to be lodged, for trial before Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court at a later date.