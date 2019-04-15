MARY Lowry was “a person prepared not to tell the truth when it suits her”, the barrister for Patrick Quirke has told the jury in the Tipperary murder trial.

Mary Lowry is 'prepared not to tell the truth when it suits her' - Patrick Quirke's barrister tells murder trial

Bernard Condon SC said Ms Lowry was “able to bald faced sit here and say black is white”.

He also said Ms Lowry had engaged in “revisionism” and there was “a very significant worry she presented her evidence in a way that was manipulative”.

The barrister’s comments came as he continued his closing argument to the jury.

Mr Quirke (50), of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of love rival Bobby Ryan (52), a part-time DJ known as Mr Moonlight, on a date between June 3, 2011, and April 2013.

The trial has heard Mr Quirke leased Ms Lowry's 60-acre farm at Fawnagowan, Co Tipperary and had an affair with Ms Lowry, which she described as “sordid” and “sleazy”.

However, she was in a relationship with Mr Ryan when he disappeared in June 2011.

Mr Condon highlighted a number of aspects of Ms Lowry’s evidence where he said she was “prepared to revise history”.

He said it was suggested Mr Quirke was not a good friend of Ms Lowry’s late husband Martin Lowry. Mr Condon said all of the evidence would not support that.

He also focused on her evidence about a night away she and Mr Ryan spent in Bundoran, Co Donegal just days before his disappearance.

The trial heard she was annoyed when she found Mr Ryan dancing with another woman and that she “gave out” to him for five hours on the journey home.

Mr Condon said that in fact what happened was that they broke up on the journey home.

The trial heard they reconciled two day later.

Mr Condon said Ms Lowry subsequently told gardaí Mr Ryan was dancing with a woman in Bundoran he met the night before.

But when she was quizzed in the witness box, she said this was a woman Mr Ryan had known years before and they were just catching up on old times.

Mr Condon also said Ms Lowry had invented a claim she asked Mr Ryan if it was okay for her to dance with another man on the same weekend away.

Mr Condon said the jury had to be careful about placing undue weight on Ms Lowry’s evidence.

He said that while the visit to Bundoran was not of consequence to the case, what was of consequence for the jury was whether it could take her evidence as “gold standard” and “something I can take to the bank”.

Mr Condon said Ms Lowry had told gardaí “very negative things” about Mr Quirke.

He said the jury had to look at the person who this evidence was coming from and see what they said in other areas where, perhaps, the stakes weren’t so high.

“Can you accept the evidence of this person beyond reasonable doubt,” he asked the jury.

He described her evidence on the Bundoran visit as “a worrying sign”.

“It is a red flag or a red light,” he said.

